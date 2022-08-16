Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities.

The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.

The man attempted to get into his vehicle, when Kirby allegedly pushed him into the door jam. He suffered a cut on his arm. Kirby came at him “three more times.” The man fled and called 911.

Two witnesses verified the man’s account of the altercation.

A recreation center employee approached the officer and provided a location for Kirby who was “playing pool.”

Kirby told police she spotted the man at the postal station and wanted to make sure “he never touched her again.” She admitted she put her hands on his shoulder at the postal station, but claimed he “tripped.”

The officer followed Kirby back to her residence on Wood Stork Way so she could “park her car and grab personal belongings to bring to the jail,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.