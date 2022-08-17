Douglas Joseph Dwyer was born in Rockville Centre, New York on June 2, 1945. He grew up on Long Island and told many stories of his boyhood. His brother, Michael, was born three years later and Doug loved having a pal. He remembered many family gatherings with his Aunt Sue and family as well as his grandparents. He told stories of riding the train to New York with his grandfather, the engineer. He loved New York City-especially at Christmastime-and claimed that the real Santa lived At Macy’s when he wasn’t at the North Pole. He was quite a student and he played baseball and was in the Boy Scouts as a child. The family moved to Wilton, CT when he was in high school and Doug played Conrad in a summer theater production of “Bye Bye Birdie”. His father, Joseph, was in business and his mother, Ethel, was Office Manager at the Girl Scout office.

After a year at the University of CT, Doug transferred to Elon College in NC. He was an English major, a member of the Liberal Arts Forum, and worked on the literary magazine. He met Sharon at Elon and they were married after his Junior year. They were married for over 55 years.

After graduation he was drafted into the Army so he and Sharon moved to CT and bought a home in Redding. When Doug returned from training he began substitute teaching and took a job teaching at the junior high school in Wilton where he had graduated. He helped develop an interdisciplinary curriculum that was used for many years. He also began his love of playing basketball with many of his fellow teachers. Doug had played tennis for a number of years and he coached the high school tennis team in Wilton.

Doug’s two daughters, Colleen and Brien (he insisted on good Irish names), were born while he lived in Redding. He was busy with school and coaching, but he always made time for his girls. They have always been the joy in his life. Doug began his doctorate in school administration and was offered an assistant principalship in Chapel Hill, NC. The family lived there for four years. Doug became principal of the high school and was principal of a Junior High School there too. During our years in Chapel Hill he loved to watch his girls play soccer, he taught Brien how to play tennis, and he marveled at Colleen’s ability to ride horses. Doug also became an avid Tarheels basketball fan and remained one his entire life. Doug moved on to become the principal of John Jay Junior High School in Katonah, NY and the family moved back to Redding. Doug was hired to change the school from a junior high to a middle school with an entirely different approach. He loved the challenge and remained with the school for ten years. Colleen remained a horseback rider and Doug spent many hours driving her to the barn and watching her ride. Brien tried many sports and Doug coached her softball team and continued to encourage her tennis playing. They even played in father/daughter competitions. Doug then moved from school to school – he was principal of a school in Westport, CT, went back to teaching in Somers, NY, and finished as a principal in Fairfield, CT.

Doug and Sharon moved to Monteagle, TN upon retirement, but Doug quickly found himself back in education. He trained teachers at MTSU and taught writing at CSU. Brien moved to a town near Monteagle and he enjoyed playing with his granddaughter, Dallas. Colleen was close by in NC so Doug and Sharon spent wonderful times with her children, Kyle and Wren. Doug was excited to welcome two new grandchildren, Tanner and Wyatt, when Brien was remarried. He adored being “Popie” and alway looked forward to visits with the grandchildren. Doug and Sharon’s last move was to The Villages where he lived for 13 years. He enjoyed playing tennis and competed in the Senior Games, he liked to play golf especially with his neighborhood buddies, and loved playing basketball with “the gang.” He began a Zen meditation group and enjoyed teaching meditation to others. Doug loved music and played the banjo for many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 25th at the Bacall Recreation Center at 2 p.m.

A tribute page is being set up on the Alzheimer’s Association website if you would like to honor him. http://act.alz.org/goto/DougDwyer.