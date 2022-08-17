Fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes

To the Editor:

I think everyone would be very happy if the issue of abandoned homes is addressed. The one thing that worries me is that we often forgive the fines. I would hope once we make contact, with either the bank or next of kin, they understand this will not be forgiven.

A lien against the property should be placed. It that is an additional expense should be included. I live next to an abandoned home. The bank does minimal work, but at least it is something. Still an eyesore to those of us here in Springdale.

If restrictions apply to the living they need to apply in all cases. That’s why most of us bought here. Uniformity is necessary to protect the value of your home.

I always like to be sure and say this is my opinion.

Carole McCleery

Village of Springdale