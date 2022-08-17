80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

By Staff Report
Thomas Andrew Edel
An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages.

Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.

Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.

The Corkscrew is located on Main Street in Spanish Springs
The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

