John Bartram DAR members to try out English Country Dancing

John Bartram Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will welcome Nina Sabin at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Eisenhower Recreation Center to teach members about English Country dancing.

Sabin started the English Country Dancers in The Villages after participating in this activity for three and a half years.

The John Bartram Chapter is looking forward to mixing fun with mobility as they complete a summer season of social activities. The fall schedule with a special presentation of American flags will be held on Sept.17, Constitution Day.