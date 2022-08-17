Two hit-and-run crashes in one week

To the Editor:

My wife’s car was parked and some idiot hit the rear driver’s side rear panel and left about 2 feet or so of their paint and kept going. No note with a phone number for the dirtbags to say they’re sorry. My wife’s car was a silver 2015 Volkswagen GTI.

I have a 2010 Mustang dark gray and beautiful. It wasn’t two days after my wife’s car was hit that I happened to look at my passenger side rear panel. Same swipe of another 2 or more feet, different color paint, another dirtbag not leaving a note.

What are the chances of two hits in one week? If I knew who it was it would not be a happy ending for them. If I ever see someone do that in a parking lot to someone’s car and not get out to leave a note on the windshield, it’s not going to be a happy ending for them, either.

Tony Rizzo

Village Alhambra