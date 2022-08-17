87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...

My vote against President Biden’s big-government spending bill

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Friday, I returned to Washington to vote against President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ big-government spending bill, which does nothing to address the increased cost of gas, groceries and other basic goods Americans buy daily. Instead, this bill will make hardworking Americans of lower and middle incomes pay more in taxes to fund green-new-deal style programs and 87,000 more IRS bureaucrats who will be empowered to harass middle-class taxpayers.

Unfortunately, many of my colleagues did not even show up and voted by proxy. I have not and will not vote by proxy, it is the antithesis of a principle-based, member-driven process. During Friday’s debate, House Democrats blocked Republicans’ attempt to force consideration of an amendment that would stop the hire of 87,000 new IRS agents to target hardworking Americans with audits. Rather than surveilling and harassing Americans, the IRS should confront real problems, like its backlog of millions of tax returns.

I ran for office pledging to do my part to stop the spigot of spending. I’ve supported and introduced legislation that prioritized and reduced spending. However, recent budgets passed by Congress have burst domestic spending caps or ignored them all together. I opposed this style of spending when Republicans were in the majority, and I oppose it today.  Our economy is teetering on a recession, and inflation remains at a 40-year high. I am committed to tackling these economic challenges, reducing federal spending, and putting the American people first.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?

A reader has been closely watching the Sumter County Commission and offers some advice on voting ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

A Port St. Lucie resident who has been watching deed compliance case in The Villages, offers a theory about “mold."

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

A candidate for Sumter County Commission takes issue with a “bombshell revelation” in the Developer’s “front-page propaganda machine,” The Villages Daily Sun.

Our democracy is seriously in danger

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that historians fear our American democracy is seriously in danger.

Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident contends that a rusted car in a driveway is fueling frustration in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos