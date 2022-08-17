91.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Woman with unpaid tickets caught speeding in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

By Staff Report
Alyssa Renee Salvatore

A woman with unpaid tickets was arrested after she was caught speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Alyssa Renee Salvatore, 24, of Deltona, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Salvatore admitted her driver’s license was suspended. She said it had been suspended due to her failure to pay traffic tickets.

The officer confirmed the suspension of Salvatore’s Florida driver’s license and also learned that there was a pending cancellation of her Georgia driver’s license.

Salvatore was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for speeding. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

