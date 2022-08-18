Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway

A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer.

David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors on Thursday as a followup to a plea made in July with regard to the situation.

The couple, who previously owned a home in CDD 10 before purchasing their home on Zenith Loop, said they were quite surprised that a deed restriction does not prevent a neighbor from keeping a service vehicle and utility trailer in the driveway. This would not have been allowed in their previous neighborhood in CDD 10.

“We were under the assumption the deed restrictions were the same throughout The Villages,” Theresa Byrnes told the CDD 10 board on Thursday.

The couple had turned to the CDD 10 board for assistance. However, the couple was told Thursday to take their concern directly to the Developer as the contract is between the Developer and the homeowner.