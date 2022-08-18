85.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 18, 2022
I felt safe when Trump was president

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

First of all we are not a democracy we are a Republic. It took less than two years for this incompetent administration to destroy America, starting with Obama/Hillary and now this meathead.
You can call President Trump all kinds of names, but I felt safe and was able to live by my means. We had a wall that worked well. Then came, “Let’s defund the police,” and now cities like New York, Los Angles and Chicago are in such a rise of major crimes they are asking for more cops. This latest raid on Trump is just another witch hunt about Jan. 6. Have any of you liberals come to your senses yet? I doubt it. Remember be careful what you wish for.

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

