More than 70 percent of Sumter County voters have yet to cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election.

As of the end of early voting on Thursday, 30,838 ballots had been cast, representing 26.66 percent of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters.

In Lake County, 9.44 percent of the electorate has voted. That includes 25,702 ballots cast among 272,213 eligible voters.

Marion County has thus far recorded a turnout of 12.02 percent. That is 32,093 ballots cast among 266,967 eligible voters.