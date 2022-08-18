Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism

To the Editor:

The “rust” vehicle in the driveway mentioned in your online Letter to the Editor is actually the color it was made to be.

If Ms. McCormick is so distressed by its appearance, instead of trying to publicly embarrass the property owners she should initiate a conversation with them.

Perhaps it belongs to a grown child who died in U.S. military service overseas, and it’s a comforting reminder.

Perhaps their financial circumstances prevent them from operating it on a daily basis with gasoline priced more than double what it was last year. It’s appalling that the letter writer finds it shameful to be on a budget.

A solution might well be for Ms. McCormick to wash and wax the car to protect it from the weather. If the situation is financial, surely with her linguistic skills she could craft a GoFundMe appeal. Or maybe she could move out of The Villages herself if she finds it so aggravating.

I’m 74 years old and as a Brother of St Dismas I would cheerfully give some time to the homeowner myself — except I live more than 60 miles away and am meeting my needs with a motorscooter that gets 80 mpg and had a top speed of 45 mph.

My advice to everyone who thinks this is their business is to do something positive to help rather than create hard feelings with backbiting.

I have a telephone number of a man in Pine Hills who buys vehicles and if it runs the Society of St Vincent De Paul might find it helpful to someone who needs transportation to work.

Bro. Timothy L Danby, Third Degree

Brothers of St Dismas #2410

Lake Mary