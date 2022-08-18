85.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...

Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The “rust” vehicle in the driveway mentioned in your online Letter to the Editor is actually the color it was made to be.
If Ms. McCormick is so distressed by its appearance, instead of trying to publicly embarrass the property owners she should initiate a conversation with them.
Perhaps it belongs to a grown child who died in U.S. military service overseas, and it’s a comforting reminder.
Perhaps their financial circumstances prevent them from operating it on a daily basis with gasoline priced more than double what it was last year.  It’s appalling that the letter writer finds it shameful to be on a budget.
A solution might well be for Ms. McCormick to wash and wax the car to protect it from the weather.  If the situation is financial, surely with her linguistic skills she could craft a GoFundMe appeal.  Or maybe she could move out of The Villages herself if she finds it so aggravating.
I’m 74 years old and as a Brother of St Dismas I would cheerfully give some time to the homeowner myself — except I live more than 60 miles away and am meeting my needs with a motorscooter that gets 80 mpg and had a top speed of 45 mph.
My advice to everyone who thinks this is their business is to do something positive to help rather than create hard feelings with backbiting.
I have a telephone number of a man in Pine Hills who buys vehicles and if it runs the Society of St Vincent De Paul might find it helpful to someone who needs transportation to work.

Bro. Timothy L Danby, Third Degree
Brothers of St Dismas #2410
Lake Mary

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I felt safe when Trump was president

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he felt safe when President Trump was in the White House, in stark contrast with past and current administrations.

Why don’t boards want to deal with junk cars and abandoned homes?

A Village of Glenbrook resident is wondering about the hesitancy of elected boards in The Villages to deal with abandoned homes and junk cars. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Appalled at support for Laura Loomer

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is appalled at the support for Congressional challenger Laura Loomer.

Fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale residents contends that fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes. She is living next door to one.

Two hit-and-run crashes in one week

A Village of Alhambra resident is angry after his car and his wife’s car were both damaged in hit-and-run crashes this past week. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos