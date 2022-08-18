85.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Tardy Sumter Transit employee attacks co-worker who complained about poor work ethic

By Staff Report
Angeta Mitchell
Angela Mitchell

A chronically tardy Sumter County Transit employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker who complained about her poor work ethic.

Angela Camille Mitchell, 57, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Transit office at 1525 Industrial Drive in Wildwood.

She showed up for work early that morning and got into “a verbal altercation” with an employee at the front desk when that employee complained abut Mitchell “constantly being late and using company time for personal errands,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Mitchell initially left the building, but soon returned and began yelling at her co-worker. Mitchell “lunged” at the other worker who was seated. Mitchell hit her in the face with her left hand. The other worker grabbed Mitchell by the wrists and called out for help, the report said. Mitchell pulled free and resumed hitting the other woman. A manager came out of his office and broke up the altercation.

The co-worker “had blood running down the right side of her face due to a small laceration on her cheek bone just to the right side of her right eye,” the report said.

When officers interviewed Mitchell, she admitted the argument began over “her going to Walmart while she was supposed to be working,” the report said. The women got into “each other’s face.” Mitchell claimed the other woman “put her finger in her face.” Mitchell added, “So I hit her.”

Mitchell was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

