78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...

Three Sandhill Cranes In The Villages

By Staff Report

These three sandhill cranes seemed to be waiting for a fourth before heading to the golf course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Three Sandhill Cranes In The Villages
Three Sandhill Cranes In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism.

I felt safe when Trump was president

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he felt safe when President Trump was in the White House, in stark contrast with past and current administrations.

Why don’t boards want to deal with junk cars and abandoned homes?

A Village of Glenbrook resident is wondering about the hesitancy of elected boards in The Villages to deal with abandoned homes and junk cars. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Appalled at support for Laura Loomer

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is appalled at the support for Congressional challenger Laura Loomer.

Fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale residents contends that fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes. She is living next door to one.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos