Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford

By Staff Report
Carlissa Mooney
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.

As she was being taken into custody, she was found to be in possession of two glass pipes which tested positive for a presence of marijuana.

She was arrested on charges of fraud and possession of drug equipment. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation.

In 2019, Mooney was arrested on drug charges in Wildwood. She arrested for child neglect in 2017 when her child crossed six lanes of traffic on State Road 44 to get to the IHOP Restaurant in Wildwood. The boy was wearing a yellow T-shirt and nothing else. 

