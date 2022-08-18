85.2 F
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

By Staff Report
Temperance Diane Porter
Temperance Diane Porter

A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.

Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.

Porter was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

