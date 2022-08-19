DeSantis robocall urges GOP to take nothing for granted and get out and vote

Gov. Ron DeSantis has voiced a robocall urging the state’s Republicans to take nothing for granted and get out and vote.

The robocall was orchestrated and paid for by the Republican Party of Florida. The robo call comes as Early Voting is wrapping up in many counties ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

As of the end of Early Voting on Friday, 33,231 ballots had been cast in Sumter County, representing 28.73 percent of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters.

In Lake County, 10.31 percent of the electorate has voted. That includes 28,055 ballots cast among 272,213 eligible voters.

Marion County has thus far recorded a turnout of 12.92 percent. That is 34,490 ballots cast among 266,967 eligible voters.