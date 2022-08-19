Donald Wayne Talley

84.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 19, 2022
By Staff Report
Donald “Donnie” Wayne Talley, 75, aka “Jammer,” formerly of Richmond, Va., and a Florida resident since 2019, died on August 2, 2022 in The Villages, Fla.

He is survived by Joan Talley, his wife; Bonnie Reames (Russell), his twin sister; Kristopher Talley (Amy, fiancee), his son; and Jessica Dillon (Jeremiah), his daughter, Yori Tondrowski (Christine); his stepson; Dylan Talley, Maya Dillon, Micah Dillon, his grandchildren; and Theo Tondrowski, his stepgrandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was a proud former Marine, beloved for his quirky sense of humor, his love of music and dancing and his generous, tenacious spirit. Don’s life force is already being missed by those who knew and loved him dearly.

Rest in Peace in the Arms of The Lamb, our sweet Donnie. A celebration of Don’s life will be held in the future.

