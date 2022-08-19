Family tries to set things right at dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages

Family member having been trying to set things right at a dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages.

The home at 2418 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

The home was owned by Stephen Cannistra, who purchased the property in 2008 for $190,000. He is now deceased, according to Community Standards. The property tax bill has been mailed to an address at Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

A complaint was received June 15 about siding coming off the home, mold and overgrown bushes. After several notifications were sent to the property, a public hearing notice was sent Aug. 10 by regular mail and certified mail.

Community Standards visited the property earlier this week and found family members were working on the property, attempting to bring it into compliance. As of Friday, all of the problems have been rectified with the exception of the mold growing on the home. Family members indicated that a power washing appointment has been scheduled for Monday at the property.

The board agreed to impose fines if the property is not brought into compliance within seven days. However, staff was hopeful that the power washing scheduled for Monday will bring the property into compliance and the fines will not be needed.