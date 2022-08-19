91.4 F
The Villages
Friday, August 19, 2022
Fruitland Park police arrest man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket

By Staff Report
Matthew Todd Arnold
Fruitland Park police arrested a man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket.

Matthew Todd Arnold, 34, was a passenger in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle was pulled over because the vehicle’s license plate was found to be unassigned, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The four occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out during the traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Palm Street. A backpack was found in the vehicle. The backpack contained a revolver with a shaved-off serial number and plastic bags containing powdery substances. All four occupants of the vehicle denied ownership of the backpack.

During a patdown, Arnold was found to have a pair of metallic knuckles in his pocket. Arnold, who has several felony convictions, claimed the knuckles were a “toy,” the report said.

Arnold was arrested on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon by a felon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

