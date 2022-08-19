Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

To the Editor:

The Democrat’s green new deal is actually the largest money-laundering scheme in history. It’s very simple, but really effective.

The Democrats pass bills with huge amounts of money for climate issues. They then without scrutiny or control award money to green companies, without control. These companies then send huge contributions back to the Democrats to support these green programs and the cycle continues. They don’t care about the environment, because most of these programs have been proven to not help the climate. They just help the Democrats’ fund-raising efforts. It’s fraud on the citizens of this country

Stephen Hartkop

Village of LaBelle