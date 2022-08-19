91.4 F
The Villages
Friday, August 19, 2022
Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Democrat’s green new deal is actually the largest money-laundering scheme in history. It’s very simple, but really effective.
The Democrats pass bills with huge amounts of money for climate issues. They then without scrutiny or control award money to green companies, without control. These companies then send huge contributions back to the Democrats to support these green programs and the cycle continues. They don’t care about the environment, because most of these programs have been proven to not help the climate. They just help the Democrats’ fund-raising efforts. It’s fraud on the citizens of this country

Stephen Hartkop
Village of LaBelle

 

