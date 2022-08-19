Jaguar driver sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring Villager riding bicycle

A man who had been driving a Jaguar has been sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring a bicyclist in The Villages.

William Joseph Croop Jr., 61, of Orange Springs, was sentenced Wednesday in Sumter County Court to five years in state prison after pleading no contest to a charge of hit and run. Judge Mary Hatcher gave Croop credit for 648 days already served in the Sumter County Detention Center.

Croop was at the wheel of a silver Jaguar on the morning of Nov. 3, 2020 when the vehicle struck 61-year-old Ken Nevers of the Village of Fenney. He had been bicycling in the multi-modal lane on Hillsborough Trail near the Manatee Recreation Center when he suffered severe head trauma including memory loss, bruised lungs, a broken rib and a fractured shoulder along with lacerations on his face and head.

Croop was arrested after a tip led to 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook. A woman who lives there and has a history of drug arrests provided additional information which led to Croop’s apprehension, six days after the bicyclist had been struck.

Croop, who has a long criminal history, including arrests on drug, theft and fraud charges.