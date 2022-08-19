Letter for the birds

To the Editor:

Lady Lake

In Beautiful Florida

I’m 500 years late, but

Thank You, Columbus!

Bye Bye Blackbird

That, of course, is the title of a very old song, but is not directly related to this collection of words and letters from our 26 – letters alphabet. I, myself, and millions of folks like me, our maybe not like me, have or have not noticed, from time to time, what first appears to be on yon horizon, the forming of a tornado. But, from continued observation, the tornado has changed to hundreds of blackbirds, and there appears not to be a leader, yet they all are “thinking” the same way at the same time.

The above subject matter could fit quite well in solving political issues. . . . Or, maybe this article should just be left to . . . the birds . . .

“Captain” Hugo Buchanan

Lady Lake