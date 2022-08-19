91.4 F
Friday, August 19, 2022
Village of Dunedin resident appointed to CDD 10 Board of Supervisors

By Meta Minton
A Village of Dunedin resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors.

Holly Bell won unanimous support Thursday in her appointment to the board from a field of four candidates. She fills the seat recently vacated by Don Wiley, who resigned upon his appointment to the Sumter County Commission.

This is actually an interim appointment for Bell. The seat is up for election in November, however she is the only qualified candidate on the ballot in the non-partisan race. That means Bell will likely be in the CDD 10 seat for the next four years.

During an interview before the board, Bell said she is concerned about the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. She said officials should be “taking care of them earlier.” She also said she favors the creation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee south of State Road 44.

Before moving to The Villages, Bell was a tenured Business and Economics Professor and Assistant Campus Director and Director of Academic Affairs at the Mat-Su campus of the University of Alaska at Anchorage.

“In retirement I’m enjoying writing fiction, playing Samba, bocce, and shuffleboard, and socializing with new friends,” Bell said.

