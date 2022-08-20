92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

DUI suspect with two pistols in Ford Mustang arrested after crash on I-75 in Sumter County

By Staff Report
Charles Michael Benitez
Charles Michael Benitez

A drunk driving suspect with two pistols in his Ford Mustang was arrested after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called at 3 p.m. Thursday to investigate a crash involving the red Ford Mustang and a black Peterbilt semi with North Carolina plates on I-75 at Mile Marker 326. Charles Michael Benitez, 28, of Cape Coral, was still seated in the driver’s seat of the Mustang when the first trooper arrived on the scene. Benitez’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

Benitez said he had consumed a cup of rum at about noon that day, according to the arrest report. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .183 and .200 blood alcohol content.

An inventory of the vehicle turned up a 1.75 liter bottle of Wicked Dolphin rum, a 9mm pistol and a 45mm pistol.

Benitez was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed on a charge of careless driving. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Letter for the birds

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan pays tribute to blackbirds.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos