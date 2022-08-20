To the Editor:

Just a few years ago, national outlets were publicizing the death of the Everglades; little did they know that Governor Ron DeSantis would come to the rescue. DeSantis has fought to save and enhance our state’s natural environment. He has delivered more than $3 billion in funding to save the Everglades – representing a tremendous increase from previous Florida governors.

I’ve been most impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems: he has supported research to target the challenging red tide that is contaminating our water and has successfully used cutting-edge technology to combat blue-green algae. Next year’s budget includes some $20 million dollars to continue supporting innovative ideas to fight water issues.

Thanks to Governor DeSantis’s policies, Florida has become the center of an environmental renaissance.

Steven Bieberbach

Village of Monarch Grove