Judge orders letter of apology after gay slur hurled during attack at Margarita Republic

A judge has ordered that a letter of apology be written after a gay slur was hurled during an attack at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Noah Michael Danley, 30, of Spruce Creek South, this past week in Lake County Court pleaded no contest to charges of battery and trespassing. He was ordered to write a letter of apology to the man he attacked, complete 12 hours of anger management training and perform 50 hours of community service. The Michigan native was also placed on probation for one year and ordered to stay out of Margarita Republic.

The insult and attack occurred Jan. 15 at the popular nightspot in The Villages. A man was standing in the outdoor patio area at Margarita Republic talking to another man when Danley approached him and called him a “faggot,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Danley allegedly punched the man twice on the side of the head.

“The victim stated that (Danley) knew that he was homosexual and it is an essential element that the record reflect that (Danley) knew the victim was a homosexual when he struck him twice in the face,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Surveillance images of Danley at Margarita Republic were obtained as part of the investigation.There were also surveillance images of Danley and another male in a vehicle exiting The Villages through the Morse Gate. The victim was able to positively identify Danley in the surveillance images. The victim told police that he knew Danley “who has met him several times in the past at different bars and restaurants locally,” the report said.

Danley had been barred from Margarita Republic in 2018 after another violent confrontation.