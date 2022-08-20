94.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

Judge orders letter of apology after gay slur hurled during attack at Margarita Republic

By Staff Report
Noah Danley
Noah Danley

A judge has ordered that a letter of apology be written after a gay slur was hurled during an attack at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Noah Michael Danley, 30, of Spruce Creek South, this past week in Lake County Court pleaded no contest to charges of battery and trespassing. He was ordered to write a letter of apology to the man he attacked, complete 12 hours of anger management training and perform 50 hours of community service. The Michigan native was also placed on probation for one year and ordered to stay out of Margarita Republic.

The insult and attack occurred Jan. 15 at the popular nightspot in The Villages. A man was standing in the outdoor patio area at Margarita Republic talking to another man when Danley approached him and called him a “faggot,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Danley allegedly punched the man twice on the side of the head.

“The victim stated that (Danley) knew that he was homosexual and it is an essential element that the record reflect that (Danley) knew the victim was a homosexual when he struck him twice in the face,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Surveillance images of Danley at Margarita Republic were obtained as part of the investigation.There were also surveillance images of Danley and another male in a vehicle exiting The Villages through the Morse Gate. The victim was able to positively identify Danley in the surveillance images. The victim told police that he knew Danley “who has met him several times in the past at different bars and restaurants locally,” the report said.

Danley had been barred from Margarita Republic in 2018 after another violent confrontation. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty

A Villages-News.com reader contends that neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos