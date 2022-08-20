Judge promoted by DeSantis to preside in hearing over Villager’s little white cross

A judge appointed and later promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis will preside in an upcoming hearing in a bid to save a little white cross in The Villages.

Judge Jason Nimeth will preside in a hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1 on Zoom in the case of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson who have a little white cross on display at their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove. The little white cross has been declared a “lawn ornament” by Community Standards. The couple has been ordered to remove it, but the Andersons have racked up thousands of dollars in deed compliance fines because they have refused to take it down.

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors huddled in secret on Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to discuss the legal case which has been dragging on for years. The executive session took place during the CDD 8 board meeting and members of the public and press were ordered to leave.

Nimeth was first appointed to the bench in 2019 by DeSantis. The governor earlier this year promoted Nimeth to a seat on the bench in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

A poll this week released by the Florida Chamber of Commerce showed DeSantis has a comfortable lead over his potential Democratic rivals in the November gubernatorial race. DeSantis’ attack on “Woke” society has also gained him national attention.