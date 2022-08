To the Editor:

In regards to the action on abandoned homes, maybe instead of filing complaints and boards imposing fines, they pull their resources or themselves together to pitch in to maintain or at least get it to a standard.

These homes are mostly abandoned because someone has passed – remember all of you – one day it will be your turn to go and your home could end up that way.

Instead of just advertising it – BE The Friendliest Hometown!

Ginger McGill