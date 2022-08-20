94.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Residences at Village Park Center woman escapes prosecution in DUI case

By Staff Report

A woman who lives at the Residences at Village Park Center will escape prosecution in a drunk driving case.

Andrea Lynn Robinson, 26, of the new Oxford development behind the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, had been arrested May 28 after a fellow motorist reported her erratic driving. The other motorist told a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy that Robinson’s vehicle traveled over the fog line “more times than he could count.” He said her vehicle would speed up behind him and then slow down. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. However, this past week in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office announced that the case will not be prosecuted, because the “case does not warrant prosecution.”

