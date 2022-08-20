92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

Rio Grande family pool will be closed for three weeks

By Staff Report

The Rio Grande Neighborhood Recreation Area Family Pool will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 15.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Chula Vista Recreation Center at (352) 753-0002.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Letter for the birds

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan pays tribute to blackbirds.

Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos