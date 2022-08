Wildwood police are searching for vehicle stolen from the PepperTree Apartments.

The black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen Monday and was tracked at about 4:45 a.m. heading towards Lake County from State Road 44.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Lieutenant O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or [email protected] and reference case number 22-1038.