Sunday, August 21, 2022
Author to discuss history of Paradise Park at Silver Springs during segregation

By Staff Report

An advocate for a historical marker at Paradise Park at Silver Springs, which was once designated for “colored people,” will speak next month at a local church.

Cynthia Graham, an educator, photographer, and lecturer whose advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the firs black historical marker by the Bureau of Historic Preservation at the former entrance to Paradise Park will speak on the history of park at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield.

Paradise Park at Silver Springs
Paradise Park at Silver Springs was designated for “colored people” during segregation.

Paradise Park was a tourist attraction and recreational facility “for colored people only”, as its sign said, about one mile from Silver Springs, near Ocala, founded and run by the same management. It operated from 1949 to 1969.

The author’s books will be for sale following the program.

This will be the first of a monthly forum series at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists. Masks will be required if area COVID statistics remain high. A congregational potluck or outdoor refreshments will follow the forum based on area COVID statistics. For more information call (240) 475-2111.

