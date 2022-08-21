Border security?

To the Editor:

What happens to your worker’s union when it complains about conditions and lack of resources to do its job which is to serve and protect our Constitution, laws and citizens? It is forced to disband. Then you are banned by your boss from doing your job in the nation’s capital. Then your government dissolves your union with the decertification of its 7,600 members destroying the safety and security of their families as well.

So not only didn’t the border get funding in the latest bill, it seems to be on a course of disappearing altogether. Why would a government do that to Americans doing their sworn duty and saving lives in the process of the many who have died crossing the border? Precisely what is going on here and why? That is a question every politician in Congress needs to ask from government and we need to ask them.

Frank D. Lovell

American Patriot

Free State of Florida