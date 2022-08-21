92.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Citizens Prosecutor Academy to be offered at Chula Vista Recreation Center

By Staff Report
State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson will host a Citizens Prosecutor Academy at the Chula Vista Recreation Center in The Villages beginning Sept. 7.

The Citizens Prosecutor Academy provides citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit with an understanding of what the Office of the State Attorney does and its role in the community. The free six-week program offers an overview of the structure, philosophy, operations and services of the Office of the State Attorney. Participants hear directly from attorneys, judges and subject matter experts on several topics including the criminal justice system, the jury trial process, forensics, crimes against children, homicide investigations, and diversion programs, among others.

The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will meet one day a week for six weeks. Each session will be held at the Chula Vista Recreation Center on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. The course will be capped at 30 participants. You must be a resident of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion or Sumter County to attend.

To apply, complete the application found at www.sao5.org under the Community tab. If  you would like more information about the Citizens Prosecutor Academy, please call Cindy Harper, Community Services Director, at (352)671-5800 or email [email protected]

