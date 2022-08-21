93.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Fearful of pending violence over Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a Republican and white, but I am afraid of what I see and hear from the MAGA Movement.
Even if Trump is the hero these folks believe, is it worth a civil war and the continued violence being pushed? I ask for reason, compromise and civility. Again, even if Trump is the messenger of truth, he is definitely the reason the old saying was invented: DON’T THROW OUT THE BABY WITH THE BATH WATER. Any human that would destroy his country due to self pride is not in the best interest of America. Please, my fellow Republicans, use your head for something other than a Hat Rack.

Lucy Bogart
Village of Duval

 

