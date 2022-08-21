It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

To the Editor:

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.

The Villages is a community. A community which resides in the United States. The land of the free. This is not OK! This is a direct violation of her rights!! And as for the ones who reported it they should be ashamed of themselves. Such a beautiful mural and what a wonderful idea!

This is a free country, and to be fair, the northern folk could have way more for way less, but they chose you! Give them a little more respect. They just handed you their whole life for a house. And enough grass to walk a small dog. KEEP THE MURAL. Leave her alone.

Ethan Crouse

Marion County