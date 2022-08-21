76.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Leonard J Veraldi, beloved husband, father, pop pop, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on August 6th surrounded by family at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House.

Len, 81, of The Villages, FL was born in Hazleton, PA. He enlisted in the Navy and served for 23 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. He held various government positions thru the years, including Deputy Inspector General.

Len is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen, his three sons: Tony/Ernell, Dominic/Carolyn and Angelo/Veronica, and his sister, Rosalie Starr. He has 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Throughout the years he enjoyed playing golf, trout fishing, ham radio and was an avid long term coin collector.

Please join the family for a time of remembrance at Baldwin Funeral Home, 1008 Bichara Boulevard in The Villages on August 20 from 3 to 5 pm. Interment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery at a later date.

