Sunday, August 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Mary Joyce Davis Grego, 80 of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2022, with her daughter Nikki by her side.

Joyce was born on April 7, 1942, in Alabama and raised in Miami, FL. She graduated from Miami Southwest Senior High School. Joyce was a career banker for over 35 years. She served her community as a Civitan Club Member and even President for a brief time. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, friend and grandmother.

She is survived by daughters Nikki and Misty; grandchildren Mikey, Ashley and Amber; great-grandchildren Matthew Jr, Tyler, Maleigh, Alyssa and Jeremy. Joyce is preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years Joe.

Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 9, 2022 11:00 AM at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be given to The American Lung Association.

