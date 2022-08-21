76.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 21, 2022
type here...

Maureen “Renee” Griffin

By Staff Report
Maureen Griffin
Maureen “Renee” Griffin

Our beloved Maureen “Renee” Griffin, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 14,2022 at the Bradley House Hospice surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born October 7, 1943 in the Bronx New York to Mary and John Venedam. She was a 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School. She married her beloved USMC veteran Thomas W. Griffin on October 10,1964 in the Bronx New York. She worked selling insurance for MetLife before transitioning to being a homemaker for her beloved three children Dennis, Michael, and Christine. Renee truly was the definition of a free spirit, living life to the fullest through her time here. Renee traveled the world, built a wonderful family that she cared for beautifully, and always had an abundance of joy and laughter surrounding her with the many friends she kept over the years. Renee had an uncanny ability to light up any room she entered and strike up conversation with any stranger to make them smile, memories her family will treasure.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Tom Griffin; siblings Chuck, Donna and Jack; children Dennis, Michael and Christine, and grandchildren Megan, Taylor, and Jake.

Family friends you are invited to (tbd) to celebrate the beautiful life that Renee Griffin had and the wonderful memories, gifts, she gave to all of us. We will remember, love and treasure you Renee, and we will see you in the butterflies.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty

A Villages-News.com reader contends that neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos