Our beloved Maureen “Renee” Griffin, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 14,2022 at the Bradley House Hospice surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born October 7, 1943 in the Bronx New York to Mary and John Venedam. She was a 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School. She married her beloved USMC veteran Thomas W. Griffin on October 10,1964 in the Bronx New York. She worked selling insurance for MetLife before transitioning to being a homemaker for her beloved three children Dennis, Michael, and Christine. Renee truly was the definition of a free spirit, living life to the fullest through her time here. Renee traveled the world, built a wonderful family that she cared for beautifully, and always had an abundance of joy and laughter surrounding her with the many friends she kept over the years. Renee had an uncanny ability to light up any room she entered and strike up conversation with any stranger to make them smile, memories her family will treasure.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Tom Griffin; siblings Chuck, Donna and Jack; children Dennis, Michael and Christine, and grandchildren Megan, Taylor, and Jake.

Family friends you are invited to (tbd) to celebrate the beautiful life that Renee Griffin had and the wonderful memories, gifts, she gave to all of us. We will remember, love and treasure you Renee, and we will see you in the butterflies.