Villager gets second hole-in-one at Bonita Pass while golfing with friends

A Villager recently got his second hole-in-one at the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course.

Mark Reilly lofted a perfectly struck six-hybrid that landed at Hole #5 at Bonita and rolled into the hole.

While it was Reilly’s second hole-in-one at Bonita Pass, it was his third hole-in-one overall.

He recently moved to the Village of Collier, but was playing with a group from his former Village of Pinellas neighborhood.

“Good to have new pals, but the old ones still make me shine,” Reilly said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]