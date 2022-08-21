93.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 21, 2022
type here...

Villager gets second hole-in-one at Bonita Pass while golfing with friends

By Staff Report

A Villager recently got his second hole-in-one at the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course.

Mark Reilly lofted a perfectly struck six-hybrid that landed at Hole #5 at Bonita and rolled into the hole.

While it was Reilly’s second hole-in-one at Bonita Pass, it was his third hole-in-one overall.

Villager Mark Reilly recently got his second hole in one
Villager Mark Reilly recently got his second hole-in-one.

He recently moved to the Village of Collier, but was playing with a group from his former Village of Pinellas neighborhood.

“Good to have new pals, but the old ones still make me shine,” Reilly said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty

A Villages-News.com reader contends that neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Garage murals are too bold and should go

A resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that a resident’s garage murals are too bold and they need to go.

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos