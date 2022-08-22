87.1 F
The Villages
Monday, August 22, 2022
Be sure to thank local election workers when you cast your ballot

By Villages-News Editorial

If you didn’t already take part in Early Voting, be sure to thank your local election workers when you cast your ballot in Tuesday’s primary election.

The local workers who greet you at the polling place and help shepherd voters through the process are doing the important work of our great democracy. We all should be grateful for their service.

In the tri-county area, we receive tremendous service from our supervisor of elections offices. Our local supervisors of election – William Keen in Sumter County, Wesley Wilcox in Marion County and Alan Hays in Lake County – operate their offices with transparency, efficiency, accuracy and fairness.

Over the past many months, politicians and critics have been making unfounded accusations inferring there have been shortcomings when it comes to election integrity. We know that at the local level, nothing is further from the truth. We have great confidence that our local supervisors of elections, the faithful employees of their offices and the men and women who serve as volunteer workers at the polls are performing important work on behalf of the citizens of Sumter, Marion and Lake counties.

Cast your ballot. Make your voice heard. And be sure to take a moment to express your gratitude to the workers greeting you at your polling station.

