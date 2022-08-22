87.1 F
The Villages
Monday, August 22, 2022
Captiva Recreation Center billiards room will be closed this week

By Staff Report

The Captiva Recreation Center billiards room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 26.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Captiva Recreation Center at  (352) 259-7422.

