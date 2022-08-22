87.1 F
The Villages
Monday, August 22, 2022
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages

By Staff Report

The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

