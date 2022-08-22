Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned

A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him.

Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.

The woman in question answered the door at the hotel room and officers asked for Wilcoxon, who was wanted on numerous Marion County warrants. Wilcoxon ignored commands, began to pull away from officers and was tasered two times. When he was on floor, it appeared he was reaching under a bed, possibly for a weapon. He was tasered again.

The Indiana native was “wide eyed” and “frantically looking around the room as if he was on drugs,” the report said. Police found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the room.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was also charged with a probation violation. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

The Best Western Sure Stay Hotel was formerly known as the La Hacienda Hotel, the original hotel in The Villages. Earlier this year, the hotel opened under a new name, after it was previously plagued with code violations and numerous drug arrests.