Ongoing problem with abandoned home in Village of Mallory Square

To the Editor:

There is a home on Plum Branch Terrace in the Village of Mallory Square that has been owned but vacant for 15 years. The only thing done is occasional lawn mowing. Bushes and trees are never trimmed unless we complain to Community Standards. In the fall, when leaves drop, no one cleans the mess so we must do it as eventually they blow on our driveway.

What can be done if the owner has no intention of moving in or renting it? It just stands vacant.

Kathy Schachter

Village of Mallory Square