Monday, August 22, 2022
Sales representative for The Villages arrested on DUI charge with children in SUV

By Staff Report
Ilona Brown
Ilona Brown

A sales representative for Properties of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge with two children in her SUV.

Ilona Brown, 46, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

When the deputy spoke with Brown, he found that she had slurred speech and the “obvious odor of alcoholic beverage” was “coming from her mouth, according to an arrest report. She had two children in the vehicle with her.

Brown was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but initially said she wanted to speak to an attorney. While she did not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that registered .139 and .132 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and two counts of child abuse. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

In her biography on The Properties of The Villages webpage, Brown boasts that she speaks “English, French, Spanish, and Hebrew, and has lived all over the world.” She was born in Jerusalem and has 18 years of real estate experience.

She also hosts a podcast called, “Song Stories Happy Hour.”

