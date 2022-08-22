93.7 F
The IRS is not coming for you

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The IRS is the latest boogeyman for right-wing pundits and politicians. Headed by a Trump appointee, Charles Rettig, the IRS is the agency responsible for funds that run our government. They enforced rules and laws passed by Congress.
Starved for funds over the last 20 years by Republicans, the IRS has been understaffed for years. Who hasn’t complained about delays in refunds or processing of tax returns?
The $80 billion recently passed in the inflation Reduction Act will be used over the next 10 years to rebuild staffing including clerks, processors and enforcement officers.
Last Wednesday Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen notified Rettig that funds were not to be used to increase the chances of Americans making less than $400,000 getting audited, focusing on high wealth taxpayers and corporations that currently pay little or nothing.
If you pay your taxes, support your government, you have nothing to fear. This country has a lot of work to do. Starving government of funds has meant crumbling infrastructure, minimum services to citizens, necessary projects left undone. The bright shining city on the hill is tarnished.
Next time you visit a National Park, look around. Thank goodness that previous generations did their part. We have been left a country that is the envy of the world. Let’s do our part to see that it survives.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

