Monday, August 22, 2022
Villager arrested after crashing in roundabout near Haciendas of Mission Hills

By Staff Report
Joseph Carmen Canicatti
Joseph Carmen Canicatti

A Villager was arrested after crashing in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, was driving a white 2022 Honda CRV utility vehicle with a Florida dealer license plate shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was involved in single-vehicle crash in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Mission Hills Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash caused $800 in damage to a light pole in the roundabout and $500 in damage to the flowers.  The vehicle was still running and stuck on top of the light pole when deputies arrived on the scene.

The Miami native initially told deputies another vehicle had attempted to run him off the road. However, he was unable to describe the other vehicle or explain what had happened. Canicatti’s speech was slurred and the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” was “coming from his mouth,” the arrest report said.

Canicatti agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but lost his balance several times and nearly fell over. He provided breath samples that registered .140 and .149 blood alcohol content. A check revealed he had been convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.

He was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital to be checked out. Once he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where he was booked on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

