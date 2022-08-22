To the Editor:

Why do Trumper politicians/candidates have to be so divisive? I do not know why. Is it to stoke fear? Is it to feed their supporter base? Is it to create issues where none exist as a diversion tactic? Is it to get on the national stage? Is it simply hate? Some examples may illuminate my dilemma.

Let me start with Senator Rick Scott’s (Mr. alleged Medicare fraudster) 12 point rescue America plan. In his plan he proposes, among other things to:

1. Eliminate Social Security and Medicare (and possibly veteran benefits) in 5 years claiming these programs are entitlements;

2. Ban all abortions (public does not want this — see Kansas);

3. Impose a minimum tax on everyone (he has recently walked this back);

4. Eliminate the separation of church and state (no one is discriminating against any religion (except maybe Laura Loomer), including the Christian religion) .Do not get me started on this “white Christian nationalism” that seems to be taking hold of some people.; and

4. In schools, focus only on the 3 R’s (in this point he references teaching Critical Race Theory, which is only taught at a college level, if at all, and he also refers to eliminating “indoctrination” of what kind we can only guess).

Moving on to Gov. DeSantis. His anti-Woke Act (don’t say gay law) has made Florida a pariah to citizens and employers alike. He is creating a problem where none exists and he is being quite vengeful against Disney (should this be the basis for a law?). Recently, a federal judge blocked Florida from enforcing a key aspect of the state’s new law restricting what Gov. Ron DeSantis calls “woke” workplace trainings about race on the grounds the law violates the First Amendment. DeSantis argued, in support of the law, that a person should not be “instructed” to “feel guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” by mandatory diversity and inclusion seminars. I have been to many diversity and inclusion trainings in the workplace — they are quite enlightening — no distress here – and who hasn’t felt anguish and distress in the workplace on many issues, such as workload, performance reviews, rewriting of your work product, etc. Really, are we that fragile? Finally, I am all against book banning (remember the Nazis burned all books by Jewish authors). When my father would not let me order “East of Eden” through his book club, I went to the library. I was not harmed by the book.

Finally, let’s discuss Laura Loomer’s divisiveness. In a recent appearance, she shouted that Daniel Webster had voted with Democrats 40 percent of the time — whether her claim is true or not –did she say on what issues – NO. So her rally cry has little meaning or context other than to sow divisiveness. Are we not supposed to be working together? Not according to Loomer.

I have had my say.

Dorothy Duncan

Village of St. Charles